People just realized Harry probably did coke with a picture of his nan

You're probably already well aware, but Prince Harry has a new book out and it lays bare an awful lot about his life.

The Duke of Sussex’s new autobiography Spare has even got the internet talking about his penis after a couple of fruity anecdotes, and it also features a story about Harry’s teenage drug use.

One of the biggest talking points is the fact that the book has seen Harry admit to taking cocaine when he was 17 years old.

The 38-year-old explained that he took the illegal drug ‘to feel different’.

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time,” Sky News quotes from the leaked book. “At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more.

The revelations come from Harry's upcoming memoir Spare Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.

“I was a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order.”

The revelation has sparked a big reaction online, and one social media user had a bold take on the news.

Referencing the fact that it’s likely that Harry used a rolled-up bank note featuring a portrait of the Queen when taking the cocaine, they wrote: “You'd feel a bit grubby doing coke through a picture of your nan.”

The bombshell autobiography Spare is released in the UK next week (though the memoir has already gone on sale early in Spain) ,and it also reportedly reveals how the duke lost his virginity aged 17 in a field behind a “very busy pub” in the dramatic book.

The Daily Mail claims Harry writes he was treated like a “young stallion” by the anonymous older woman, and recounts the experience while writing about how he was visited by a royal bodyguard named Marko during his time at Eton College.

