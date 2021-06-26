Thousands of demonstrators have descended on central London as widescale protests against the Government get underway.

Campaign group the People’s Assembly has called on people to join them this weekend for a “national demonstration”, which will see participants march on Parliament Square.

In a statement on their website, the assembly says: “This government has made it clear it wants working people to pay for the coronavirus crisis,” adding: “There is visceral anger over the multitude of government failures during the pandemic.”

It is also urging for people to publicly decry the “draconian ‘Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill”, which is due to reach its final reading stage this month.

“This bill is an affront to democracy, an assault on our rights to protest and an attempt to silence dissent and opposition to the government,” the group’s statement states.

“The Tories want to take away our rights to demonstrate for our rights! We cannot let that happen.”

By midday on Saturday, hoards of people had gathered in the heart of the capital to join in the action.

Footage shared on social media showed huge crowds building as they “poured into Hyde Park”:

However, numerous Twitter users have hit out at the gathering, condemning it as another elaborate display from anti-lockdown mobs:

Their criticism was, inevitably, fuelled by the presence of the likes of notorious lockdown sceptic Laurence Fox…

Marches are set to take place across Westminster, and areas of Lambeth and Southwark on Saturday and Sunday.

They are going ahead despite the arrest of 12 people as part of a police crackdown on demonstrators.

The Metropolitan Police carried out raids at three locations in the capital on Friday, seizing items including bamboo structures, lock-on equipment and other items “which could be used to cause criminal damage and obstructions”.

And the force has said that due to the numbers attending, people living or travelling in the area should expect disruption and said “road closures will be in place to keep Londoners safe”.

The Met said it has been in contact with organisers and would continue to engage with them, but said it had “zero tolerance for disorder or criminality”.

Extinction Rebellion reported on its website that four members were arrested at one of its warehouses in east London.

It is claimed the women had been “creating art” for the upcoming Free the Press march on Sunday in Parliament Square.

All those arrested are currently in police custody.

Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe, from the Met’s Public Order Command, said: “Our policing plan will be proportionate with officers engaging with those protesting to ensure their gathering is lawful, safe and doesn’t disrupt those Londoners who are out and enjoying their weekend.

“We will not tolerate disruptive or unruly behaviour, or any action by groups to intimidate or threaten members of the public, media or police officers.

“We know certain protest groups are specifically intending to disrupt businesses or potentially cause criminal damage to property. This type of behaviour is unacceptable.”

Four protesters who locked themselves together outside an arms fair in September 2017 had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday in what has been heralded as a victory for the right to protest.

During the ruling, judges Lord Hamblen and Lord Stephens said: “There should be a certain degree of tolerance to disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic, caused by the exercise of the right to freedom of expression or freedom of peaceful assembly.”