New footage of Russian leader Vladimir Putin appearing unsteady on his feet has further fuelled rumours that he is in ill health.

On Sunday 24th April, Putin attended an Orthodox Easter service in Moscow where footage shows him fidgeting, unsteady on his feet and continually biting his lip.

Speculation that the war-mongering leader is ill has been ongoing for some time and the recent event has done nothing to abate the rumours.

During midnight Mass conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has backed his war in Ukraine, Putin was seen swaying as he held a red candle.

He wore a dark blue suit, a white shirt and a burgundy tie to the Mass at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, during which he stood alongside Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





As the Russian Orthodox bishop Patriarch Kirill conducted the service, Putin stuck his tongue out, bit his lip and was seemingly unable to remain still as he constantly shifted.

Previous footage of the Kremlin leader has also led people to question the health of Russia’s president.

Putin was seen tightly gripping a table and slouching in his chair during a recent military strategy meeting with Sergei Shoigu, in a clip released by the Kremlin.

While some believe that Putin is displaying symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, others reports have suggested that he has had up to 35 secret meetings with a cancer specialist.

It has also been claimed that Putin bathes in an extract made from deer antlers for its alleged therapeutic effect.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.