Airline Qantas apologised to passengers after an “extremely inappropriate” film was shown to every passenger as their in-flight entertainment.

Despite the whole “ rawdogging ” trend on long flights, it’s fair to say most people enjoy watching a bit of light entertainment to make the time pass while on a plane journey.

But, for passengers onboard a Qantas flight from Sydney to Tokyo, they got a bit more than they bargained for when the film Daddio began playing.

The unexpected screening occurred after attempts to fix the plane’s in-flight system before take-off failed. Instead, the crew decided they would show the same film to all passengers.

According to IMDb , the 2023 film, starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, is rated R for “language throughout, sexual material and brief graphic nudity”.

But travellers who didn’t want to watch the film reported they were essentially forced to watch it because they were unable to turn off or dim their individual screens.

According to one angry passenger who took to Reddit, the film “featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting”.

In the post they wrote: “It took almost an hour of this before they switched to a more kid-friendly movie, but it was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids onboard. I’ve attached a few pics of the scenes (only from the sexting parts, no nudity).”

Qantas told NBC News in a statement: “The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience.

“All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible.”

A spokesperson said: “We are reviewing how the movie was selected.”

