Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.

The monarch celebrated 70 years on the throne this year which makes her the longest-ruling head of state in the nation’s history.

The news comes just days after she invited Liz Truss to become the new Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Concerns first emerged early on Thursday after a statement was released by Buckingham Palace detailing the medical supervision she was receiving.

It read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen marked 70 years on the throne in 2022 Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The news of her death was then confirmed at 6:30 on Thursday evening. In a statement, the Royal Family said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Countless people across the world sent thoughts and prayers to the Queen and the royal family following the news, with the likes of Piers Morgan leading the tributes on social media.

































Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne at the age of 25, when her father King George VI passed away, however she was not crowned until almost 18 months later on 2 June 1953.



