Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.
The monarch celebrated 70 years on the throne this year which makes her the longest-ruling head of state in the nation’s history.
The news comes just days after she invited Liz Truss to become the new Prime Minister on Tuesday.
Concerns first emerged early on Thursday after a statement was released by Buckingham Palace detailing the medical supervision she was receiving.
It read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
The news of her death was then confirmed at 6:30 on Thursday evening. In a statement, the Royal Family said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Countless people across the world sent thoughts and prayers to the Queen and the royal family following the news, with the likes of Piers Morgan leading the tributes on social media.
\u201cThe death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. \nHer life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. \nOn behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.\u201d— Nicola Sturgeon (@Nicola Sturgeon) 1662659138
\u201cBREAKING NEWS: \nRIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma\u2019am. We will be forever indebted to you.\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1662658355
\u201cManchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II.\u201d— Manchester United (@Manchester United) 1662658916
\u201cQueen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her.\u201d— George Takei (@George Takei) 1662658730
\u201cThe first British monarch to visit Florida and a singular figure in world history, Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her lifetime of public service and her devotion to duty. \n\nMy thoughts are with the Royal family, the United Kingdom, and all who admired the Queen.\u201d— Charlie Crist (@Charlie Crist) 1662658819
\u201c\u0417 \u0433\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0456\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044c \u0407\u0457 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0456 \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0438 \u0404\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438 II. \u0412\u0456\u0434 \u0456\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0456 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0441\u044c\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044e\u0454\u043c\u043e \u0449\u0438\u0440\u0456 \u0441\u043f\u0456\u0432\u0447\u0443\u0442\u0442\u044f @RoyalFamily, \u0432\u0441\u044c\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0421\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0456\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0421\u043f\u0456\u0432\u0434\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0456 \u0443 \u0437\u0432\u2019\u044f\u0437\u043a\u0443 \u0437 \u0446\u0456\u0454\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u044e \u0432\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u044e. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0456 \u0434\u0443\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0432\u0438 \u0437 \u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438.\u201d— \u0412\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439 (@\u0412\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439) 1662659813
\u201cWith profound sadness, I join the nation, the Commonwealth and the world in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen.\n\nhttps://t.co/LKHdaJQYgN\u201d— Archbishop of Canterbury (@Archbishop of Canterbury) 1662660025
\u201cThe United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the entire world are joined together in mourning this evening. HM Queen Elizabeth II served this country to the last. I offer my sincere condolences to the Royal Family. May she rest in peace.\u201d— Gordon Brown (@Gordon Brown) 1662659635
\u201cHer Majesty The Queen was an outstanding example of dedication to duty and commitment to her role as monarch. I have great lasting memories of meeting her over the decades. She was a woman of faith so I\u2019m sure she was prepared. May she rest in peace #HerMajesty\u201d— Floella Benjamin (@Floella Benjamin) 1662659957
Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne at the age of 25, when her father King George VI passed away, however she was not crowned until almost 18 months later on 2 June 1953.
