A letter from Queen Elizabeth II sits behind enclosed glass locked in a vault at the Queen Victoria Building in the center of Sydney, Australia and it cannot be opened until 2085.

As news of the Queen's death circulated around the world this past week, people were reminded of the secret letter which the Queen wrote in November 1986.

The letter is only addressed to the Lord Mayor of Sydney but the Queen requested her message be read for the people of the city.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them," Queen Elizabeth II wrote.



It is only signed, "Elizabeth R."

The letter from Queen Elizabeth II Creative Commons

Queen Elizabeth II wrote the letter after the Queen Victoria Building was restored in the 1980s.

Queen Victoria is the great, great, grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II.

Initially, the building was meant to be demolished in the late 1950s but "was saved by the people of the City following ardent public campaigning."

The Queen Victoria Building was added to the New South Wales State Heritage Register in 2010 so it can be protected in the future.

Where the Queen's secret letter is said to be held Creative Commons

According to 7news.com.au is unknown what the Queen wrote in her letter, not even her personal staff are aware. But all will be known in 63 years.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



