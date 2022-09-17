Capitalism meets collective grief meets the monarchy latest: people are selling their wristbands from the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Grifters have taken to Ebay to sell the wristbands which are needed to hold people's place in the long lasting queues.

A Twitter account has seen one going for as much as £500, while others are soaring past £300 on the platform.

It comes as the queue becomes a bigger news story than the actual death of the Queen

At times, the queue tracker has warned of waiting times of at least 24 hours and it stretches across five miles of London.

The Government has even advised people to dress for all weather, and come equipped with food and drink.

The BBC are even including 'the queue' in its weather forecasts, as if it is a geographical area in its own right:

The coffin will remain in the hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

It has been declared a Bank Holiday by King Charles III so people may mourn the late monarch and many shops and leisure outlets will be closed, while the country will also observe a two minute silence.

