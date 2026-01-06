Jon Stewart took aim at Donald Trump’s handling of the Venezuela crisis on The Daily Show, mocking the president’s role in the military operation that saw Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro ousted and flown to the U.S. “reverse‑ICE’d and imported,” Stewart joked.

Stewart mocked Trump for abandoning his earlier claims of staying out of foreign conflicts, showing clips of him talking about taking control of Venezuela’s oil and questioning whether such a bold move could be morally justified.

The comedian also warned about the long‑term consequences of foreign intervention, suggesting history shows these moves often backfire.

