It's queue-ception.
On Friday morning, the British government notified the public that the massive queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin had to be paused for at least six hours due to capacity.
Stretching nearly five miles long from the Palace of Westminster to Southwark Park, the end of the queue had a waiting period of 14+ hours.
"Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens," the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) wrote.
But for the hundreds of people who wanted to join the initial queue, it did not deter them from starting their own queue to join the first queue.
On Twitter, people reported that the second queue began, sparking mockery and memes.
\u201cLadies and gentlemen, I bring you, the queue for The Queue\u201d— Victoria Fritz (@Victoria Fritz) 1663320605
\u201cBritain has out British\u2019ed itself. There is now a queue for The Queue\u201d— James Longman (@James Longman) 1663328412
\u201cIf we aren\u2019t calling The Queue For The Queue \u201cThe Queuey 2\u201d then what kind of nation even are we?\u201d— Graeme Cowie (@Graeme Cowie) 1663321966
The secondary queue is not an official one as the DCMS warned people to not attempt to join the queue for a few hours. But that has not seemed to stop people from making sure their first in line to get in line.
Other queues for the queue have popped up too, like a queue for journalists to view the queue.
\u201cAre you ready for the most British of British things ever? \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \n\nThis is the Queue of journalists waiting to interview the Queuers, who are already lining up in the rain 24 hours early to see the Queen lying in state.\u201d— Rachael Venables (@Rachael Venables) 1663082541
There's also a queue to write condolences to the Queen and Royal Family at the British Consulate in Hong Kong.
\u201cThe queue for the book of condolence at the British Consulate will close today at 4pm.\n\nWaiting times are currently upwards of 3 hours. Please make sure you bring water and appropriate clothing.\n\nThose wishing to leave a floral tribute only may arrive directly to the Consulate.\u201d— UK in Hong Kong \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@UK in Hong Kong \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1663045282
The DCMS will provide further updates about the queue later in the day but this weekend is the last opportunity for people to pay their respects to the Queen. No doubt more long queues are in store for those eager to see Her Majesty.
Monday morning, the lying in state will end and funeral processions will begin. It has been declared a Bank Holiday by King Charles III so people may mourn the late monarch without work interference.
