It's queue-ception.

On Friday morning, the British government notified the public that the massive queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin had to be paused for at least six hours due to capacity.

Stretching nearly five miles long from the Palace of Westminster to Southwark Park, the end of the queue had a waiting period of 14+ hours.

"Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens," the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) wrote.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But for the hundreds of people who wanted to join the initial queue, it did not deter them from starting their own queue to join the first queue.

On Twitter, people reported that the second queue began, sparking mockery and memes.

The secondary queue is not an official one as the DCMS warned people to not attempt to join the queue for a few hours. But that has not seemed to stop people from making sure their first in line to get in line.

Other queues for the queue have popped up too, like a queue for journalists to view the queue.

There's also a queue to write condolences to the Queen and Royal Family at the British Consulate in Hong Kong.









The DCMS will provide further updates about the queue later in the day but this weekend is the last opportunity for people to pay their respects to the Queen. No doubt more long queues are in store for those eager to see Her Majesty.

Monday morning, the lying in state will end and funeral processions will begin. It has been declared a Bank Holiday by King Charles III so people may mourn the late monarch without work interference.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.