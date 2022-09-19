On September 19th Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest as the UK witnesses one of the largest state funerals and events the nation has ever seen.

In what has already been called one of the biggest security operations ever undertaken in Britain, leaders from all over the globe will descend upon London to pay their respects to the Queen.

Both royal and political figures from various countries have been invited to the event, which is expected to surpass the levels of security seen for both the Platinum Jubilee and the 2012 Olympics.

The likes of Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Jair Bolsanaro and Jacinda Ardern are in London for the occasion along with foreign royalty from countries such as Spain, Japan, Netherlands, Norway and Monaco.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky will not in attendance due to the ongoing war in his country but his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska will be in attendance. However, Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria and Afghanistan are the six nations that have not been invited to the event.

Here is a full list of the notable figures that will be in attendance:

World leaders:

Joe and Jill Biden, US

Justin Trudeau, Canada

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil

Paula-Mae Weekes, Trinidad and Tobago

Sandra Mason, Barbados

Andrew Holness, Jamaica

Emmanuel Macron, France

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany

Sergio Mattarella, Italy

Michael D Higgins and Micheal Martin, Ireland

Alexander Van der Bellen, Austria

Katalin Novak, Hungary

Andrzej Duda, Poland

Sauli Niinisto, Finland

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greece

George Vella, Malta

Nicos Anastasiades, Cyprus

Mohammad Shtayyeh, State of Palestine

Cyril Ramaphosa, S. Africa

Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana

Droupadi Murmu, India

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand

Anthony Albanese, Australia

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea





Foreign royalty:

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, Netherlands

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Harald V of Norway

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Sultan of Brunei

Jordan’s King Abdullah

Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

Prince of Monaco, Albert II

Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan

Sultan of Oman

Emir of Qatar

King of Tonga, Tupou VI

Kiingi Tuheitia, Maori King of New Zealand

