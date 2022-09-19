On September 19th Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest as the UK witnesses one of the largest state funerals and events the nation has ever seen.
In what has already been called one of the biggest security operations ever undertaken in Britain, leaders from all over the globe will descend upon London to pay their respects to the Queen.
Both royal and political figures from various countries have been invited to the event, which is expected to surpass the levels of security seen for both the Platinum Jubilee and the 2012 Olympics.
The likes of Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Jair Bolsanaro and Jacinda Ardern are in London for the occasion along with foreign royalty from countries such as Spain, Japan, Netherlands, Norway and Monaco.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky will not in attendance due to the ongoing war in his country but his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska will be in attendance. However, Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria and Afghanistan are the six nations that have not been invited to the event.
Here is a full list of the notable figures that will be in attendance:
World leaders:
- Joe and Jill Biden, US
- Justin Trudeau, Canada
- Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil
- Paula-Mae Weekes, Trinidad and Tobago
- Sandra Mason, Barbados
- Andrew Holness, Jamaica
- Emmanuel Macron, France
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany
- Sergio Mattarella, Italy
- Michael D Higgins and Micheal Martin, Ireland
- Alexander Van der Bellen, Austria
- Katalin Novak, Hungary
- Andrzej Duda, Poland
- Sauli Niinisto, Finland
- Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greece
- George Vella, Malta
- Nicos Anastasiades, Cyprus
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, State of Palestine
- Cyril Ramaphosa, S. Africa
- Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana
- Droupadi Murmu, India
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka
- Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh
- Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand
- Anthony Albanese, Australia
- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea
Foreign royalty:
- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, Netherlands
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Harald V of Norway
- King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
- Sultan of Brunei
- Jordan’s King Abdullah
- Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah
- Prince of Monaco, Albert II
- Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan
- Sultan of Oman
- Emir of Qatar
- King of Tonga, Tupou VI
- Kiingi Tuheitia, Maori King of New Zealand
