OnlyFans model Rebecca Goodwin has been flooded with support after she abruptly left a podcast mid-interview, and took to TikTok to call the hosts "horrible toxic men".

The 30-year-old appeared on the Reality Check podcast hosted by Shuan Maroof and CJ McKenna and their treatment of their podcast guest has been widely criticised on social media.

The single mum previously struggled to feed her two daughters and had survived on food vouchers for more than a month but this all changed when she joined OnlyFans where she earned £1,600 in just 10 days and now has a £100,000 monthly income.

Goodwin has also built a large social media following, with over 255k Instagram followers and 260k followers on TikTok where she uses her platform to help those in need and advocate for women's rights. In 2023, she launched an affordable housing scheme where she bought properties to rent out to low-income families.

Although she spoke about this information during the podcast, the three hosts asked her whether or not adult content creation "contributes to society" and where dignity lies in her job.





"There's no dignity in working for someone who's really, really rich. Where's the dignity in setting your alarm for 6am to get up to go and make their pockets even bigger and give them more money while you're sat there all day," Goodwin said, giving Tesco workers as an example.

To which one of the hosts interjected to say that type of job “has more dignity than what you do”.

On the point where a host said "You getting your m**** out on OnlyFans is adding nothing productive to society," Goodwin hit back that she gets a £238,000 tax bill that she has to pay from all the earnings she makes from her career which is "doing something positive for society by paying a lot of your wages”.

As the four went back and forth, on whether those working OnlyFans have to contribute to society, Goodwin responded: "These girls do not belong to society, these girls are their own girls, they do not have to contribute to society, a society which gives you what? Please explain to me what society is giving you?

“Why does my job have to contribute to society?" the adult content creator asked. "My job is contributing to make sure me and my kids are OK. I am not going to sit here and work for the NHS, where you're charged £9k a year to go to university, and then you have to pay nursing register fees the entire time you're there, and nurses are being paid a s*** wage – f*** society."

The tense discussion continued but when the hosts started making jokes about her taking her children on a six-week holiday tour of the UK, Goodwin was done.

"I'm gonna head off now, you lot are the most disrespectful people I've ever met," she said and walked out.

On TikTok, Goodwin then explained how she had been driven three hours for the unpaid appearance on the podcast and tearfully shared that the hosts spoke over her and told her she was a "waste of space".

Since Goodwin's video which has over 5m views, people on social media have been slamming the podcast hosts and sending supportive messages to her.

One person wrote: "Podcast licences need to be a thing."

"Men shouldn’t be allowed to buy microphones," another person said.

Someone else added: "I ABSOLUTELY love Rebecca Goodwin. Say what you want about OnlyFans etc but she has launched her own low-income housing scheme & is so genuine & down to earth".

"You are more than they ever will be!!" a fourth person commented.

Among the people showing their support for Goodwin was Love Island star Olivia Attwood who previously interviewed Goodwin as part of her latest ITV series Get Filthy Rich.

"I will tell you she is someone who comes from a background of abuse, who has made an incredible career for herself. She is kind, warm and open and made my job interviewing her ridiculously easy," she said.

Following all of the support she's received online, Goodwin took to TikTok to thank everyone for their kind words.

“Oh my word, thank you so much for the support I have received – I had absolutely no idea that that many people liked me. I will never get over this and I knew my support system on here (TikTok) was great . . . but I never knew how great," she said.

“I will admit that in that podcast I was not my best self. I was overstimulated, I was fighting back the tears and I could not get my point across correctly. They are using those bits to try and make me look like a bad person . . . I don't believe that workers have no dignity but I do believe that the system treats you with no dignity.

“That is not OK, and I believe that anyone who is selling their freedom and their time should get financial freedom in exchange for that – that is the only fair trade here.

She continued: “Especially these multi-millionaire and billionaire companies like Tesco and like the NHS, they should be on their knees to you, not the other way around. You should be choosing whether to eat or heat your home while working for a billionaire company – that is not OK and that is the point I was trying to get across.”

The hosts of the podcast have since spoken out after being accused of bullying.



In a video, Shuan Maroof said: “I just want to make a statement out seeing as Becky has made her statement, but no one was bullying anyone. We were questioning a few of the things she saidd which were very normal statements, when she was making quite outrageous claims such as asking for a shaved vagina is paedophilia. We had to question a few of those claims, and it got to a point where she didn’t like us arguing back with her.”

Indy100 reached out to Rebecca Goodwin and the Reality Check Show for comment

