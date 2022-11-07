People are already roasting Olivia Attwood's strawberry cutting on I'm A Celebrity

After just one episode of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022, and viewers are already finding something to roast: Olivia Attwood's strawberry-cutting.

The Love Island star was sworn into the 'VIP area' before heading to camp, where she and Chris Moyles dined on a feast.

However, fans quickly noticed that the 31-year-old had opted to eat a single strawberry...using a knife and fork.

'Olivia using a knife and fork to eat a strawberry has already won', tweeted former-contestant, Roman Kemp, with others excited that this series could be meme-worthy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

