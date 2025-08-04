It was a little over a month ago that Georgia representative and staunch MAGA supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene left her critics baffled with her “normal” take on New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s primary win, and now she’s only gone and stunned people yet again.

Greene, who has also called on the Trump administration to release the Epstein files, gave an interview to the Daily Mail recently in which she expressed feelings about no longer being in tune with the Republican Party.

She said: “I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore. I don’t know which one it is.

“I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans.”

The lawmaker also expressed frustration around the lack of focus on cutting foreign aid and government waste, and addressing the national debt and inflation.

“Like what happened [to] all those issues?

“I don’t know what the hell happened with the Republican Party. I really don’t.

“But I’ll tell you one thing: the course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it, and I- I just don’t care anymore,” she said.

Greene also said that she is “going alone right now” when it comes to the issues she is speaking out about, and that she thinks there’s other women in the Republican Party who are “really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women”.

Yikes.

And we’re not the only ones shocked by MTG’s remarks, as one Twitter/X user declared “hell has officially frozen over”:

“Wait… WHAT is happening,” asked Republicans Against Trump:

Podcaster Brian Allen said MTG’s intervention is an indication that “the mask is slipping”:

Another wrote that we are in for “a wild ride” when Greene “starts to wake up”:

While The Lincoln Project, a political action committee opposed to Trumpism, welcomed the politician to “the resistance”:

Greene even continued her critique of Republicans and Donald Trump’s administration on Monday, when she responded to the US president’s announcement that he would be raising tariffs on India to tell him to “stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war”.

Awkward.

indy100 has approached Greene's representatives for comment.



Why not read...



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.