Watch viral resurfaced clip of Trump appearing to blame an alleged rape victim

A resurfaced clip of Donald Trump on David Letterman in 1992 is going viral and people are appalled by the comments made by the businessman, now President of the Unites States.

Letterman looks uncomfortable and quickly tries to wrap up the conversation after Trump talks about Mike Tyson's rape trial saying, "Here's a woman who is dancing at his door at one o'clock in the morning," seeming to shift the blame to the victim.

Tyson was found guilty of raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington in a hotel room and served 3 years in prison out of his 6 year sentence.

