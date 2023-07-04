Terrifying footage shows rollercoaster still in use despite broken beam

Terrifying footage has emerged that appears to show a rollercoaster in use despite a large crack in one of its beams.

The chilling clip was captured at a theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina in the USA and showed a steel support pillar with a significant crack in it.

As a carriage full of people approached the corner of the track, the beam appeared to shift where the crack was and looked to be completely detached.

The video was captured by Jeremy Wagner posted the video on Facebook and claimed the beam moved two to four feet every time a car sped by it. He also informed park services.

The Carowinds theme park confirmed that the Fury 325 ride had been shut down for repairs after the issue was reported to them. They said that a “thorough inspection” of the ride was now underway.

The footage has left people stunned and shocked by the potentially fatal consequences.

“Every day life becomes more and more like a Final Destination movie,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Love when my irrational fears turn out to be rational.”

Someone else said: “I was NOT expecting it to fully shift like that, holy s**t! That person who reported this saved lives.”

Carowinds amusement park said in a statement: “Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process.”

It continued: “As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

