Rowers begin second leg of sea challenge to raise millions for MND research

A team of rowers who are aiming to raise millions of pounds towards a cure for motor neurone disease are due to launch the second leg of their gruelling challenge.

The ROW4MND crew – who are inspired by rugby stars Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, who both died from the disease – will be setting off on Saturday morning from Pembrokeshire.

The foursome – former Royal Marines Aaron Kneebone, Gareth Timmins, Mike Bates, and entrepreneur Matt Parker – will be rowing 24 hours a day in cold, dark and harsh conditions across the Irish Sea towards Scotland.

They expect to take around 10 days to reach the Western Isles and hope to build upon the success of last year’s challenge which saw them raise more than £140,000.

During the first row they faced several unexpected obstacles, including Storm Floris and being mistaken for a “migrant dinghy” by Norfolk MP Rupert Lowe while rowing up the east coast of England.

The crew sailed past the Forth Bridge (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow

They are setting off on Saturday from the village of Dale, where the local community are marking the occasion with a breakfast BBQ and an escort of boats from the nearby sailing club.

It marks a return to the village for the rowers who came ashore there last year when they had to change their route due to the weather.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Parker, co-founder of ROW4MND, said he was looking forward to the next leg.

“I can’t wait. It’s ridiculous to be this excited about something,” he said.

“It would be great if it just went to plan because that makes it efficient.

“The weather’s telling us that we’ve got three or four almost perfect days in terms of wind and sea state given where we are trying to get to.

“But we learned last year that there are external factors that you just can’t predict.

The ROW4MND crew were inspired by rugby stars Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“Fingers crossed everything will go to plan. If it was easy, it would not be as interesting. If it’s easy, it wouldn’t be as exciting.

“If it was really, really predictable, there would be loads of boats out there. It’s part of what makes it such an exciting adventure.”

Mr Parker said he was determined to help find a cure for MND.

“We are raising awareness, making people aware, making people think about it and raising funds that are going to have a direct impact on people in the future,” he said.

“We’re determined to do all we can to raise the £57 million for MND research and treatment by 2028 and are grateful support for every row of the way.

“I’ve said to the MND community that I will not stop doing this until it’s done.

“If that takes me the rest of my days to make that happen, that’s what I’m going to do. I’ve made them that promise.”

Mr Parker also praised the community of Dale for their support

These challenges are tough but we haven’t felt the pain that those diagnosed with MND and their families feel every day Mike Bates

“There are people putting on accommodation for us, parking for us, they are feeding us,” he said.

“It’s just nothing short of astonishing. It couldn’t be any more fitting to launch from there.”

Co-founder Mr Bates added: “We are even more resolute in our ambition to raise vital funds for MND research and treatment this year and the challenge ahead will be harder because at this time of year it will be colder, wetter and darker.

“What we will have in our minds is the fact that one in 300 people are impacted by MND. That’s a hard reality to face and it means that everybody in the UK is close to somebody who is impacted by this cruel disease.

“These challenges are tough but we haven’t felt the pain that those diagnosed with MND and their families feel every day.

“ROW4MND is rooted in changing the future of MND treatment.”

The crew aims to raise £57 million over four challenges between now and 2028, culminating in a transatlantic row between New York and London.

The money raised will be used to further research and treatment for MND, with the ultimate aim of finding a cure.

– To follow their journey and to donate visit website row4mnd.com or find @ROW4MND on Instagram.