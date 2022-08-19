A postal worker union had the best response after Royal Mail stuck the boot in over their strikes.

More than 115,000 UK postal workers will go on strike for four days later this month and early in September. And members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) have voted for further industrial action over working conditions.

Royal Mail has said it has offered a 5.5 per cent pay rise for CWU workers, its biggest increase in years. But the CWU has said the offer actually amounted to a 2 per cent increase when factoring in inflation.

“The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to whittle away people’s hard-won working conditions will be met with fierce opposition,” said Terry Pullinger, the deputy general secretary (postal) of the CWU. “In these times, working people need more security on the job, not less, and we won’t be backing down until we secure an acceptable solution for our members.”

“Postal workers in this country are being pushed to the edge, but there can be no doubt that they will fight the planned erosion of their workplace rights with determination,” said Dave Ward, the union’s general secretary.

But Royal Mail News were not happy, and posted a tweet slamming the union:

So CWU bit back:

Nicely done.

