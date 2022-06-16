Two angry white men in Florida were arrested after racially profiling a 16-year-old Black teen and throwing a rock through his car.

The incident occurred in Sanford, Florida - the same town where George Zimmerman shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in February 2012.

Video footage taken by the teen was first posted by his father on Facebook on June 14.

And the very next day, the teen took to his Instagram to post the video with the caption that explained how he was “racially profiled” as he drove through his “friend’s neighborhood.”

“They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone and throw a rock through my window. All I wanted to do was de-escalate until police came because I wasn’t about to get charges pressed on me for no reason,” his post read.

His sister also took to Twitter to share the same video and wrote the following, in part: “Luckily, he had a different fate. I commend my brother for how he reacted in the situation. They tried to throw a brick at his head, And missed.”

Within the footage, Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes can be seen berating the young man as he recorded the horrific damage that was done to his car. Corsi claimed that the boy was “burning out, racing through [his] neighborhood,” and then Hughes can be heard screaming, “Get out of my neighborhood f***wad.”

A white woman also joined in on the moment and told the young man: “Get out of this neighborhood. You don’t belong here.”

The boy’s vehicle was shown to be severely damaged. The massive rock they used to smash the car window in the back seat was covered in glass. And underneath the smashed-out window was a visible dent in the rear door, which was covered in scratches.

In a report from Heavy.com, Corsi was charged with weapon offences for sending a missile into a vehicle. Hughes was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery.

Both of these men also received an additional charge of criminal mischief, which accused them of being responsible for more than $1,000 in damages.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

