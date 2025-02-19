Shauna Rae Lesick, the woman who rose to fame on the TLC show I Am Shauna Rae, has opened up about why she is keeping her boyfriend's identity a secret.

Shauna Rae weighs just 50 lbs and is 3 foot, 10 inches. This was caused by a side effect of brain cancer treatment as an infant, which caused damage to her pituitary gland and caused her to develop pituitary dwarfism.

She recently appeared on the Unplanned Podcast with hosts Matta and Abby Howard where the attention turned to her current relationship.

"Neither one of us care if his face is out there," she explained.

"I more worry because he has a nice job. I don’t want anything bad going to the job. The job knows who I am, they know what I do for my living, they love me."

“But with everything that social media is and everything I know my boyfriend isn’t, I just don’t want him to be labelled something and him not be my partner forever.

"At this point, unless I’m marrying him, or spending my rest of my life with him, his face isn’t going to be shown."

At one part of the interview, Shauna was asked how she felt when people described potential love interests as "predators".

"I think at the end of the day it’s more sad, because I’m just looking at the lack of education. None of them on the internet want to listen. It’s just the fact they haven’t met me in person to understand that I am just a human being. I’m just short. I’m just a tiny person," she responded.

