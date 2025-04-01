The best April Fools pranks 2025 from Subway to overnight gym stays

April Fool's Day has arrived, and with it comes the annual spectacle of brands, publishers, and pranksters pulling out all the stops to catch us off guard.

From ludicrous product launches to outlandish announcements, this is the day when anything can happen. Prepare for a good dose of laughter, disbelief, and maybe a little embarrassment as the best (and most bonkers) pranks of 2025 make their debut.









Nerds 'sweet and crunchy chicken range'

Nerds

In a move that will shake up the world of fast food, Nerds is entering the chicken game with a bold, sweet twist.

After years of ruling the candy world, Nerds is setting its sights on the crispy crown - and bringing Gummy Clusters to the chicken scene with a candy-coated innovation… All Hail Candy Chicken.





Floating boxing ring

Gymbox

Looking to make waves, literally? Gymbox has announced a floating boxing ring that will sail boxing enthusiasts across London as they jab.

The fitness brand is allowing members to fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee whilst on the River Thames – a unique fitness experience combining fitness with views of the capital.

Members will be able to book boxing sessions directly through the Gymbox app, with convenient pickup points spanning from Victoria to Bank.





Portable mattress

The Odd Company

No coat? No problem. The City Napper’s quilted pocho cover will drape over your front and back, not only keeping you cosy but public transport germs at bay.











Asda's rear pocket dress code

Asda

Today, Asda announces the introduction of a Rear Pocket Dress Code to ensure no pocket goes un-tapped.

From 1 April (wink, wink), shoppers must have a visible rear pocket to enter their local Asda. But customers needn’t worry about being turned away, as the supermarket is handing out free stick-on pockets at the door to those who need them. And for those unable to display a rear pocket for any reason, the stick-on pockets can be applied elsewhere – as long as it’s visible to staff.







Birds Eye 'Potato Waffholes'

Birdseye

For years, the mystery has confounded potato lovers everywhere: where do all the holes in waffles go? Well, it turns out Birds Eye has been holding the answer all along with their latest "innovation": Potato Waffholes.

Potato Waffholes might sound like a joke (and, let’s be honest, the timing here is suspicious), but in a world where we’re endlessly searching for the next quirky food trend, this might be the most bizarre – and amusing – answer to a question that never quite needed solving.





Subway

Subway

Subway is apparently taking the fitness world by storm with its latest April Fools' prank: protein shakes inspired by its iconic footlong Subs.

The 'Subwhey' range (yes, really) includes blended versions of the Meatball Marinara, Big Breakwich, and Classic B.M.T, all packed with 40-59g of protein and a fresh salad twist.

Of course, this is all just a cheeky joke – because who wouldn't want a protein-packed 'sub-in-a-bottle'?





Gousto

Gousto

In a world where time is tight and office hours are longer than ever, Gousto has decided to skip the hassle and go straight to the good part: the eating.

Introducing Edible Recipe Cards*, the first-ever recipe instructions that you can literally skip – and eat instead.

That’s right. No chopping, no stirring, no washing up. Just unbox, take a bite, and you’re done. Made from a crispy, flavour-packed blend of potato starch and Gousto’s signature seasoning blends, these innovative cards let you enjoy the taste of a home-cooked meal without even needing to lift a spatula. Perfect for those days when you just want to get straight to the flavour, no cooking required.

(*April Fools! You’ll have to cook after all.)





Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is getting into the spirit of April Fools' Day with a cheeky menu twist that’s sure to divide opinions.

The Canadian chain is introducing two unusual items: the Chicken Donut Sandwich and Cheesy Loaded Timbits. The concept blends savoury with sweet in unexpected ways – crispy chicken nestled between the layers of a classic Old Fashioned Glazed Donut, and the much-loved Timbits® reimagined with a gooey cheese topping.

But there's a catch: these quirky creations will only be available to those who show a bit of kindness, as the offer is reserved for the "nice" customers.





Aldi

Aldi

Aldi Scotland is jumping on the low-alcohol trend with a cheeky new ‘innovation’ – introducing 100% canned Scottish tap water.

The new drink, named Taps Aff, promises to be the ultimate wellness solution for Scots, packed with minerals and "natural benefits" straight from Scotland's taps.





The 'big light' remote

4lite

Tired of dads and partners everywhere insisting on switching on the 'big light', ruining your cosy vibes and blinding you in the process? 4lite has come to the rescue with a game-changing gadget designed to take back control.

Introducing the Anti-Dad Remote: a simple one-button solution that eliminates the dreaded big light once and for all. But that’s not all – this clever device also boasts a ‘dad diversion’ feature, perfect for distracting them when they’re about to ruin the mood. And, just in case, there’s an emergency ‘lost glasses’ mode too.





Overnight gym stays

GymNation

GymNation has just unveiled the 'world’s first in-gym hotel', a game-changing concept that’s perfect for fitness lovers who refuse to skip a workout – no matter where they are.

The GymNation Hotel offers all the essentials for a fitness-focused stay: dumbbell-shaped pillows for that extra fitness flair, luxurious four-poster beds for recovery, and a "Press for Protein" button that delivers on-demand shakes. Plus, personal TVs ensure you can unwind with post-workout entertainment.

