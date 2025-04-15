'Since I'm bored tell me' trend has TikTokers sharing their wildest stories

They say boredom is the mother of invention, but on TikTok, it’s the mother of mayhem, confessions and some truly unhinged anecdotes. Enter the latest viral craze sweeping the app - the "Since I’m bored tell me…" trend.

What begins as a simple, slightly nosy prompt quickly spirals into TikTokers sharing the kind of stories you'd usually only hear after three wines and a group chat meltdown.

From the worst thing someone's found on their partner's phone (and we're not talking innocent games like Candy Crush) to the most creatively chaotic excuses for skiving work, these clips are racking up views in the thousands, if not millions.

It's part digital diary, part gossip goldmine, and it's no surprise that everyone is glued to it.

Each video kicks off with a selfie and a bold overlayed question – like "Since I’m bored, tell me the weirdest ick you’ve ever had" – and before you know it, fellow TikTokers are diving into the comments, duetting, and dishing their own tales.

We've trawled through the madness to bring you some of the juiciest, jaw-dropping, and downright hilarious entries. Buckle up.

Since I’m bored tell me… 'The worst thing you've found on your partner's phone'

"If y'all know what Ashley Madison is, then y'all feel me…"

"He found my older sister's Instagram liked and saved her boudoir photoshoot pictures."

"Went to turn off his alarm while he was out of the room and a message popped up from his high school sweetheart that said "I love you too". I screen shot it, made it his background and left."

"Horizontal Quagmire is what someone called me... I hit a new low."

"I was told my teeth are so wonky I could bite into a curly wurly and not hit any chocolate."

"I once heard 'learn from your hairline and take a step back.'"

Since I’m bored tell me… 'The weirdest icks you've gotten'

@brooke.zeven PLS I FIND THEM HILARIOUS LMK 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #ick #unhinged #trending #worstdate #petpeeves #redflag #bored

"Brooo, I didn’t know that pouting thing is universal. Cause I recently met a few who did this and it makes me gag. New ick unlocked."

"The way he bounces in his truck when going over a speed bump."

"The way he bounces in his truck when going over a speed bump." "When he couldn’t spell Angel, and he kept calling me his little ANGLE."

Since I’m bored tell me… 'The craziest thing you did to save money as a student'

@krisenja help a girl out here #imbored #fyp #unhingedtok #student

"I used hairspray as setting spray my entire freshman year of college."

"I made a hundred emails on Gmail, stay with me now, and made 100 accounts on food delivery apps with birthdays every day in order. Then I made a list of the order and got free food every day."

"Slept from the hours of 6am-5pm."

Since I’m bored tell me… 'Your favourite thing to eat out the fridge while you're deciding what to eat'

@maddisonlieberwirth Yum babe #imbored #imboredtrend #imboredtellme #snacks #snacktime





"Mine's slices of ham."

"I take little sips of coffee creamer. I live alone, so it’s ok."

"Almond butter or pickles."

Since I’m bored tell me… 'The most insane celebrity interaction'





"Nicolas Cage asked me for directions to the toy department (I was working for a top luxury department store in London). He had the most Nic Cage voice you can imagine."

"I met Paula Yates while working at a computer exhibition in London. She was so lovely, even complimented something I was wearing, and gave me her autograph."

"Tom Hanks was in Chicago at the American Girl store, when I was walking in with my daughter, she was in a stroller and I heard a man say, 'I need to get the door for these ladies.'"

"Not paying attention, walking down the sidewalk in Park City Utah, I ran into a man and looked up at him and said.. I think I know you, he said do you? It was Jared Leto, very nice and beautiful."

