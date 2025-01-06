A woman has revealed the chilling encounter that led her to never turn on the lights immediately after returning home.

In a viral clip shared on TikTok, Mary Alice (@heyitsmaryalice) shared an important piece of safety advice to women living alone.

"When you go home at night, don't turn your lights on immediately after you get in your apartment," she shared. "Especially if people can see the windows of your apartment from the street. Because if someone's following you home, they're going to know what apartment you live in."

The TikToker then recounted a disturbing experience of her own. One night, she returned home to find a man she'd "never seen" before loitering around her apartment complex. She went on to suggest he gave her "bad vibes".

"I get out of my car at night and he tries to make conversation with me about my headlight because it's out right now. I'm like, 'oh yeah, I know I just have to get around to it', whatever," she continued.

Once inside her apartment, Mary Alice intentionally left the lights off. Trusting her instincts, she checked her Ring camera, only to see the man still lingering outside, watching the building for five more minutes.

"I mean, like halfway through, he left the empty parking spot and hid behind a car, but he waited to see. So, now he knows what car I drive and where I live just not my apartment. So, don't turn your lights on," she warned.





@heyitsmaryalice im so tired of feeling like prey !! my lights are only on in my bathroom now becauase its the only room i have with no windows #creepy #creepystory #womensafety #womensafetytips #storytime #scarystory #stalker #menarescary #apartmentsafety

The clip was soon flooded with concerned comments, with women sharing similar tips.

"I turn mine on with alexa before I get home," one said, while another added: "I always leave lights on, so we never walk into a dark place."

A third quipped: "I have smart lights so I can turn it on from my phone, I normally turn them on way before I get home as I'm always scared that someone might be inside."

Meanwhile, one fellow TikToker highlighted the realities for many: "The fact that we have to think about these things is so sad."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.