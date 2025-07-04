Hailey Bieber’s latest Rhode drop has everybody online making the same point

Hailey Bieber has once again sent the internet into a spin with the latest launch from beauty brand, Rhode. The new limited edition Peptide Lip Tint in 'Lemontini' is a zesty addition to the ever-growing Rhode line-up, complete with an updated formula and a bold citrus tint just in time for summer.

To mark the occasion, Bieber treated her 55 million Instagram followers to a summery photo carousel.

Captioned "lemontini ballerini," the series featured the model sporting a custom Rhode body chain, with the new yellow product hanging delicately from her waist like a piece of jewellery.

Though the chain doesn’t seem to be available for purchase at the time of writing, it didn’t take long for fans to start doing double-takes — and sharing their rather unexpected interpretations.

"Why did I think that was a bedazzled tampon for a second?" one follower wrote.

"Omg the perfect tampon holder," added another, clearly entertained by the accidental illusion.

"Ngl I thought that was a tampon holder," someone else admitted.

"Hailey girl, for a second I thought you were trying to make a tampon holder cool," another fan commented.

And perhaps the most reassuring of all: "Looking at the comments, at least I’m not the only one who thought it was a tampon."

It comes after the beauty mogul sold Rhode to cosmetics giant e.l.f. for a staggering $1 billion.

"I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand," Bieber wrote in a lengthy statement shared to Instagram in May.

She continued: "Thank you to the amazing rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn’t have done it without all of you. And to our rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together!"

