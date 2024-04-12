Caitlyn Jenner has brutal two word reaction to OJ Simpson's death

After the family of OJ Simpson announced his death on Thursday April 11, people had a lot to say. But it seems Caitlyn Jenner summed up her thoughts rather succinctly, posting a two-word response on Twitter/X: "Good riddance".

The Simpson family posted a statement saying, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."

They added, "during this time of transition his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson was a former NFL star whose life and career was largely overshadowed by the murder trial of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He was acquitted in 1995, and was represented by attorney Robert Kardashian, the first husband of Jenner's ex-wife Kris Jenner.

The Jenners married a month after Kris divorced Kardashian. They were married for 24 years before their divorce was finalised in 2015.

Jenner has long been outspoken about about Simpson's acquittal.

In her 2017 memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, she wrote that it was "obvious" Robert Kardashian thought Simpson was guilty. She recalled that the lawyer told her, "I would've been OK with it if they had gotten him in the first trial."

Jenner went on to call Simpson "the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen" and accused him of getting away with "two savage murders".

During her appearance on Australia's Big Brother VIP, Jenner told contestants: "Obviously, he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm O.J. Simpson.'

"It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris' best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder."

