Splash Mountain riders are selling $200 bags of water after it shut down

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, officially shut down the popular water ride attraction Splash Mountain on Sunday (22 January).

Now, enterprising fans who got a chance to ride the attraction for the last time are looking to make a profit from the experience – by selling the water for a whopping $200 or more.

Some have taken to eBay, with one listing going for a starting price of $8.50 - it had 12 bids and 28 watchers at the time of writing.

The post in question shows a picture of a plastic bag that has the words “Splash Mountain water" accompanied by the ride's closing date written on the bag in black permanent marker.

One of the higher tiers of sales for the water was from someone selling 6oz of the “limited” water for $199.99.

This image shows a small mason jar with the water being held in front of the attraction’s sign.

However, this same listing was ended by the seller due to an “error.”

Another cheeky user who decided to sell “tap water” from their “sink” in a Splash Mountain bag was selling it for $25,000 to “make fun” of people who decided to sell water from the ride.

“Smh, if you really want this water buy it. I’ll even do free shipping!

“Have a magical day!” they wrote, in part.

Splash Mountain was initially opened in 1989 at Disneyland in California and in 1992 at Disney World.

It was inspired by the 1946 film Song of the South, which is well known for the song “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Da.”

But the live-action animation about the clever rabbit Brer Rabbit was considered to be racist, highlighting tropes about Black people and the antebellum south.

With many petitions online calling for the attraction to come down, Disney announced in 2020 that the attraction would be recreated for Magic Kingdom Park in Florida and Disneyland Park in California.

Now, the ride will be made over as “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which draws inspiration from the 2009 film Princess and the Frog.

The ride is set to relaunch sometime in 2024.

