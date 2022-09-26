A meteorologist amused viewers after he accidentally drew a penis when tracking an approaching tropical storm.

In his FOX News segment "Tracking the Topics," Hurricane expert Bryan Norcross gave an insight into the path of Tropical Storm Ian as Florida braces itself for its impact declaring a state of emergency while it is forecast to become a hurricane.

A red curved line can be seen that was drawn downwards from the top of the state of Florida to the bottom as Norcross then continued to detail what the tracking models predict.

"Look at this, what you think you see are all kind of tracks here over Floria...," he said as he drew a circle on the right side of the line around the northwest coast area.

"...and fewer over here," Norcross added and drew another circle, this time it was the left side of the line on the east coast.

As a result of the meteorologist's mapping, he managed to inadvertently create a phallic drawing - though Norcross didn't seem to notice this during his report (or at least if he did, he kept things professional).

"Well, that's just because the European model makes more of these uncertainty tracks than the American GFS model," he explained.

Elsewhere in light of the weather reports, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has warned Florida residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian.

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," he said.

"We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

