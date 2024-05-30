Trump comparing himself to Mother Teresa has everyone asking the same question

Donald Trump has a long history of comparing himself to historical figures: Mona Lisa, Nelson Mandela, even Jesus Christ. Now, Mother Teresa can add herself to the growing list.

Outside of his hush-money trial in Manhattan, the former president felt the need to compare himself to the late humanitarian.

"I would say, in listening to the charges from the judge, who's, as you know, very conflicted, and corrupt, because of the conflicting, very very corrupt, Mother Teresa could not beat the charges," Trump said.

Unsurprisingly, the internet couldn't hold back from laughing at Trump's comparison

"I agree with Trump: if Mother Teresa had sex with a porn star and then told her lawyer to pay hush money and then told her accountant to falsify business records to cover it up, she wouldn't beat the charges either," wrote one user.

Another asked, "why would Mother Teresa pay hush money to a porn star and then hide the payments as legal fees?"

"Did I miss the part where Mother Teresa f*cked a porn star and committed conspiracy to cover it up?"

One user said they didn't have "The Mother Teresa defense" on their bing card:

Even the official Biden-Harris Twitter/X account posted the clip:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.