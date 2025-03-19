JK Rowling appears to make savage dig at Harry Potter stars for 'ruining' movies

JK Rowling has seemingly made it clear there is no love lost between her and certain stars from theHarry Potter films in a recent social media post.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the author of the popular fantasy franchise responded to a post which asked: "What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?"

Although she didn't call them out by name, Rowling made a not-so-subtle dig in her response which made it easy to assume who she was talking about.

"Three guesses," the 59-year-old wrote. "Sorry, but that was irresistible," along with three sideways crying laughing emojis.

The three guesses appear to refer to the actors who portray the three main characters in the Harry Potter film series - Daniel Radcliffe as the eponymous Harry Potter, Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.

The bad blood seemingly relates to when Radcliffe, Waston and Grint spoke out against Rowling's comments on transgender issues in recent years where she was accused of transphobia.

Following Rowling's remarks made back in 2020, Radcliffe released a statement published on the website of the Trevor Project, a non-profit that focuses on suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

"Transgender women are women," he said. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.

"According to The Trevor Project, 78 per cent of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

Meanwhile, Watson also spoke out, taking to X, formerly Twitter to stand in solidarity with the trans community.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," the actress wrote.

"I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."





Similarly, Grint shared a similar message and in a statement, he said: "I firmly stand with the trans community".

"Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."

Elsewhere, JK Rowling blasts Harry Potter actors for supporting trans rights, and JK Rowling unbothered by impact of trans views on legacy.

