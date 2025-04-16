The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the meaning of the terms 'sex', 'man', and 'woman' in the Equality Act 2010 refer to 'biological sex'.



Lord Hodge outlined the reasons why the judges ruled as they did sharing that the Equalities Act provides group-based protections against discrimination on the grounds of sex and gender reassignment.



Hodge stated that the judgement was not a triumph of one or more groups at the expense of another saying, 'The Equality Act 2010 gives transgender people protection, not only against discrimination through the protected characteristic of gender reassignment, but also against direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and harassment in substance in their acquired gender."

