Festival season is officially in full swing, and with Glastonbury off the cards for 2026, we're all on the hunt for the next-best-thing.

But, as it would turn out, the answer to our prayers has been right in front of us all along - and music lovers from across the globe are preparing to flock to Europe for five days of music, culture, sun, and city exploration. this August.

Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, first started in 1993 and has gone on to become a staple in every festival fan's calendar.

It's part-holiday, part-music festival, welcoming an expansive list of global names spanning electronic, alternative, pop and underground scenes, all located on one island (also known as 'Freedom Island') in the centre of the historic city.

Away from the music there's also circus, theatre, art installations and late-night surprises galore - even boasting a beach and nature reserve nearby.

Sziget

Bring Me The Horizon lead the charge at Sziget 2026 with their explosive live show, joined by Zara Larsson, Parcels, Loyle Carner and Nia Archives.

A stacked electronic programme follows with Peggy Gou, Boys Noize, Dixon, Sub Focus, Dimension and Sara Landry, alongside genre-spanning favourites Wolf Alice, Rose Gray, Chet Faker, Vintage Culture, Mochakk, WhoMadeWho (Hybrid) and Coco & Breezy.

The line-up is rounded out by a global mix of cult acts and rising talent, cementing Sziget’s reputation for pairing headline moments with underground discovery on the Island of Freedom.

If there's one place you're sure to find us this summer: Look no further.

How much are tickets to Sziget Festival 2026?

There are a number of different ticket options available. Three-day passes start at €215, while a full festival pass (five days) is €309. If you're lucky enough to be under 21 years old, the price is discounted even further, making it €249.





Sziget

Is Sziget a camping festival?

Yes! While you can easily access the festival from hotels or other accommodation in the main city, camping is a huge part of the experience.

Basic camping is included with your ticket, while you can pay a little extra for more specific camping zones - whether you're looking for better shade from the sun, Wi-Fi, showers, wellness experiences, or an opportunity to mingle with people travelling in from other countries.

Camping of Nations is the spot to pick if you're looking to connect with people either from your own country, or other music lovers from around the globe, while the highly-sought-after Sziget Ville Premium transforms your festival experience into a slightly more luxurious stay.

Think bell tents with saunas and massage spaces, air conditioning, and guarded lockers, as well as premium chill out areas to relax between acts.

There truly is something for every type of festival-goer.

Sziget

The lineup:

Unlike many festivals, Sziget boasts five full days of huge global artists across its stages - here's just a taste of who you should be looking out for on each day...

Tuesday 11th August

Sombr

Zara Larsson

Dijon

Mestiza

Indira Paganotto

Sara Landry

TRYM

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wolf Alice

Coco & Breezy

Jahson the Scientist

Jazzy

Lambrini Girls

Wednesday 12th August

Twenty One Pilots

Argy

Ashnikko

Biffy Clyro

Chet Faker

Natasha Bedingfield

ATRIP

HANK

Golden Hours

HAAI

Anybody Walking

Chadia

Thursday 13th August

Florence & The Machine

Lewis Capaldi

Boys Noize

Dixon

Dom Dolla

Joris Voorn

Loyle Carner

Bashar Murad

Rossi

Anna

Ama

Alizade

Friday 14th August

Bring Me The Horizon

Skepta

Anfisa Letyago

Beton Hofi

Nia Archives

Peggy Gou

Sigrid

Lammer

Lacerda

Ski Aggu

CRB

Baby Lasagna

Saturday 15th August

Jorja Smith

Skrillex

BBNO$

Charlotte Cardin

Dimension

Sub Focus

2MANYDJS

Funk Tribu

Soulwax

Analog Balaton

Anetha

Autoflower

Sziget Festival takes place between 11 and 15 August 2026, for more information & tickets, visit here

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