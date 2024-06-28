Taylor Swift fans in disarray due to Aer Lingus pilots strike

Taylor Swift fans heading to Dublin for the upcoming Eras Tour shows have shared how their travel plans have been affected by an Aer Lingus strike.

More than 270 flights have been cancelled as a result of the strike action, causing Swifties to desperately seek alternative travel arrangements.

It is estimated that 35,000 travellers will be affected by the flight cancellations from Wednesday to Tuesday while Aer Lingus are rescheduling flights and giving out refunds to customers.

The basis of the strike is that the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association want a 12.25 per cent pay increase from the airline and pilots have declined to work overtime and will participate in an eight-hour strike on Saturday, as per The Irish Times.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said: "Aer Lingus fully understands the anxiety being experienced by customers given the uncertainty caused by IALPA’s industrial action and is giving customers as many options as possible, should they wish to change their plans."

Meanwhile, on social media Swifties have shared their concerns about how the strike action will impact their travels, and some have even posted their heartbreak as they won't be able to make it to the show in time.

One fan wrote: "Due to the ongoing Air Lingus strikes, I will sadly not be able to make it to #DublinTSTheErasTour tomorrow evening (29/06)."

"I’m just waiting for the rest of the #Swifties living outside of Ireland to get wind of the hold out by Aer Lingus. Cancelled flights = missed TS concerts. Rather than pay the people who fly the planes well, AL will incur the wrath of @taylornation13," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "My flight to Eras Tour from Amsterdam to Dublin has been cancelled thanks @AerLingus. The cheapest option I can find is an additional $700 f***ing hell."

"So @AerLingus rescheduled our flight from 29/06 to 28/06 and since we have to work on that day we won’t be able to make it to the Eras Tour," a fourth person posted.

Swift is set to play three nights (28-30 June) at Dublin's Aviva Stadium this weekend. It comes after the pop star performed three shows at London's Wembley Stadium where she is set to return for five further concerts in August.

