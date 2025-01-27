Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spark debate as Chiefs advance to Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissed on the football field following a vital win for the Chiefs and people have a lot of thoughts.

For a historic third year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl and will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on 9 February in New Orleans.

To reach the Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs pulled off a close 32-29 win against the Buffalo Bills and the players and their loved ones took to the field to celebrate the achievement.

Chiefs tight end Kelce was joined on the field by girlfriend Swift and the pair shared their excitement with one another, as well as the fans.

But while many Swiftis were happy that the Chiefs, Kelce and therefore Swift, will be going back to the Super Bowl, others shared they are already tired of seeing the pop megastar on their screens.

“This is the entire reason this team continues to win. It’s all about ratings. The art and sport of the game is gone. I’m disgusted!” wrote one disappointed viewer.

Someone else argued: “I’m not saying you have to believe the entire relationship is PR. What I am saying, is that at least THESE types of stunts are clearly PR..”

However, others found all the outrage quite comical.

Someone said: “I’m excited for grown-a** men having full meltdowns because they will be seeing Taylor Swift on their screen for like a total of 30 seconds.”

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to perform during the half-time show , following on from Beyonce’s performance at the Christmas Day half-time show.

