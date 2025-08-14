Watch Taylor Swift recall the emotional moment she got her music back

Taylor Swift has spoken about getting her masters back for the very first time in an emotional interview with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on their podcast New Heights.

Swift described the moment she broke down after her mum called her to tell her they'd completed the sale.

"Absolutely heaving, crying, dropped, had no power in my legs to support myself... this changed my life," she said.

Swift explained she sent her brother and mother to negotiate the sale instead of a business team because she wanted someone close to her to be able to explain how much it would mean to her.

