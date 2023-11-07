Tesco is warning customers about their Clubcard with deadline fast approaching

Tesco has issued a three-week warning to all Clubcard holders to use their vouchers before they expire.

The scheme allows shoppers to collect points for vouchers towards their Tesco shop, with every 150 points equating to £1.50. People can also exchange their vouchers to make car fuel cheaper or through one of their rewards partners, including Disney+ and Pizza Express.

On November 30, over 20 million Clubcard members will be at risk of losing their well-earned points ahead of Christmas.

Emma Botton, Tesco Group Customer Director, said: "We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco.



"With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of November, we’re reminding customers to spend them now – or even use them to get ahead with some early Christmas shopping."

It comes after an employee of the supermarket chain shared a savvy hack to save three times more on hotel stays and other rewards.

Jayne said in a viral TikTok clip: "I was scanning all these Clubcard vouchers and I remember that not a lot of people know that you can actually get three times as much money back to spend on hotels."

She went on to demonstrate how to claim the reward, revealing that if you log on to the Clubcard app and scroll to the bottom there are additional rewards including for restaurants, hotels and travel.

Jayne revealed that one she’s used a lot is a reward for Hotels.com where, by using £5 worth of Clubcard vouchers, members can get £15 off a hotel stay.

