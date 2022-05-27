An eleven-year-old girl survived the horrific Texas school shooting - by covering herself in blood and playing dead.

On Tuesday 24 May, a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

Fourth grade student Miah Cerrillo was present and survived the merciless attack by smearing the blood of her classmate on herself and playing dead.

Speaking to NBC, her aunt Blanca Rivera said her survival instinct saved her from being killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.

Rivera said: “Miah got some blood and put it on herself so she could pretend she was dead.

“It's too much for me to play that scene over and over again, but that's what my sister-in-law said is that she saw her friend full of blood and she got blood and put it on herself.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Rivera added: “My brother said she had bullet fragments in her back.”

The young girl was taken to hospital for her injuries but has since been released.

Cerrillo’s aunt explained that she is struggling to cope with what happened after witnessing her teacher Irma Garcia and multiple classmates being murdered.

Rivera said: “At this point, we just have to pray and ask God to help us move forward through this situation, I know it's traumatising as it is.”

In the wake of the incident, US President Joe Biden said in a speech: “These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world.

“Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

The incident in Texas is the deadliest mass shooting in an American grade school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.