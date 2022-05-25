'Why do we keep letting this happen?' pleads Biden on Texas shooting

US President Joe Biden has asked 'why do we keep letting this happen?' following a mass Texas school shooting, despite not pushing for a complete ban on guns.

He's been trying to pass “common sense” gun laws for a while, including background checks on those who want to buy them, but has consistently been pushed back by Congress.

“These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world,” he said in a speech. “Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

