The Hillwalking Hijabi recognised for championing diversity

A social media influencer known as the Hillwalking Hijabi has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for championing diversity in outdoor activities.

Zahrah Mahmood, 34, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her contribution to voluntary service in Scotland.

The newly appointed president of Ramblers Scotland has dedicated herself to championing diversity and inclusion within the outdoor community, and she received the royal honour for “exemplifying the spirit of innovation and commitment to social change”.

The Glaswegian, who posts as @the_hillwalking_hijabi on Instagram, uses the online platform to share her own activities and practical advice for beginners, and her appointment as president of Ramblers Scotland has been described as a “testament to her leadership and vision”.

Zahrah Mahmood has two young children and posts about her outdoor activities on social media (Zahrah Mahmood/PA)

The mother-of-two, who also works as a chartered accountant, was introduced to hillwalking by friends who were supporting her through a difficult time.

She said there are still “barriers to access” within diverse communities, including among new mothers and low-income families.

Mrs Mahmood said of becoming an MBE: “If I’m being honest I’m still taking it in. I’m grateful, and I hope I can continue using whatever platform this brings to keep doing the work which matters to me and so many others.

“I was going through a difficult time in my personal life and a couple of my friends decided to take me up a Munro in Scotland for my birthday to get out of my head, so to speak.

“It wasn’t the kind of birthday present I was used to but it had a lasting impact.

“I do believe there are barriers to access, I’ve felt different ones at different points in my life, so I’m sure this will resonate with many people.

“If you include groups such as new mums or people from lower-income backgrounds, regardless of race, you will find more specific barriers.

“Of course, those who sit at the intersection of these experiences will no doubt face the greatest barriers.

Zahrah Mahmood said she hopes to make outdoor hobbies more accessible to diverse communities (Zahrah Mahmood/PA)

“We need to continue to have really inclusive conversations about what accessibility means for everyone.”

Mrs Mahmood was appointed president of Ramblers Scotland in March 2023.

She said she never intended to become an influencer, but believes “visibility” is a first step towards inclusion.

Mrs Mahmood said: “If this recognition helps a little to show that the outdoors is for everyone, that would mean the world to me. But I’m also aware that visibility is often the first step.

“I would love to play a small part in continuing to move things in the right direction.

“Work that has started long before me and hopefully won’t need to continue forever – if we can keeping chipping away to make real change.”