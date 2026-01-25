Just two weeks after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an agent from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota, the federal government has been condemned once again following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti – also 37 – in the state on Saturday (24 January).

Footage of the incident circulating online appears to show Pretti moving to assist two individuals near federal agents, who then proceed to pepper spray the group, before the man is tackled and dragged to the ground.

It seems Pretti is then struck by officers while on the ground before multiple shots are fired – 10 within five seconds.

US president Donald Trump shared a photo of a pistol to Truth Social and claimed it belonged to Pretti and was “loaded” and “ready to go”, while homeland security secretary Kristi Noem claimed law enforcement officers “attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted”.

The Trump administration has not provided evidence that he ever drew the weapon.

Videos of the incident online do not appear to show Pretti ever pointing or drawing any weapon or threatening officers, and carrying a licensed handgun is legal in Minnesota.

Footage actually appears to show a firearm was taken off him by officers moments before his death.

The parents of Alex Pretti, Michael and Susan Pretti, have since released a statement in which they said they are “heartbroken but also very angry”, branding what they called “sickening lies” told about their son by the Trump administration “reprehensible and disgusting”.

It reads: “Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital.

“Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact.

“I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman.”

They went on to add that Alex was “clearly not holding a gun” when he was “attacked”, stating that their son “has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head” while protecting a woman “pushed down” by the federal agents “all while being pepper sprayed”.

“Please get the word out about our son. He was a good man,” they conclude.

Jeanne Wiener, one of Pretti’s neighbours, told NBC News the ICU nurse was a “gentle, good person” and that he would “never, ever attack a police officer”, while Robert Alver – who met Pretti at the University of Minnesota in 2009 – said he was “everything you would want in a colleague and friend”.

“There is no way on God’s green Earth that he would ever be going anywhere to hurt somebody,” he said.

Video footage has also been shared on Facebook by a man named Mac Randolph, who wrote that Pretti read a “final salute” for his father after he passed away.

He said: “Never wanted to share this video but his speech is very on point. Also my father's final words to me were continue to fight the good fight. He would be honoured in Alex’s sacrifice, and ashamed of this current administration.

“In my Dad's words, I encourage you all to continue to ‘fight the good fight’. Please share this so they can’t assassinate his character.”

On Threads, colleague Dr Avalon Swenson said Pretti “used to tell people off when they made sexist comments to female physicians”.

She said: “He bought me coffee when I had a really bad day as an intern and saved my mental health more than once while there for a month.

“I laughed alongside him daily. He made a point to teach medical students without judgement, but with a smile on his face and a joke.

“Photos from today show him as he will rest in power: a healer, a defender, and a fierce protector of humanity.”

On Bluesky, another colleague, Dr Dimitri Drekonja, said he “[loved] working with him”, describing him as a “good kind person who lived to help” and “had such a great attitude”.

Meanwhile, the American Federation of Government Employees said Pretti “dedicated his life to serving American veterans”.

