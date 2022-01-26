A toddler managed to order almost $2,000 (£1,500) worth of furniture from Walmart while playing with his mother’s phone.

New Jersey mom Madhu Kumar was left scratching her head when packages began turning up at the family’s home.

After her husband and older children denied being the culprit, all signs pointed towards the toddler of the family.

22-month-old Ayaansh bought accent chairs, flower stands, and other household items that his mom had been considering on the online store.

According to NBC New York, Madhu had created a cart of things she wanted to consider later, but it seemed Ayaansh had different ideas after he was able to check out using her saved information.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Born in April 2020, Ayaansh is well used to seeing his parents and two older siblings use phones and laptops so it’s no surprise the tot is already a tech whizz.

"Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition,” his dad Pramod said.

With boxes still appearing, the parents are waiting until they’ve all arrived before taking them back to their local Walmart.

Toddler accidentally purchases nearly $2,000 worth of items from Walmart www.youtube.com





According to News 12, the parents decided that they would donate the items if they couldn’t return them.

Thankfully, Walmart was understanding about it and will offer them a refund for the items they will take back.

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.