3 things we learnt from Bianca Censori’s new interview on her controversial stunts

Bianca Censori is often associated with two things: Kanye West, and a whole host of controversial stunts that have seen her parade through tourist spots, global award shows, and post online in barely-there (or sometimes not-there-at-all) outfits.

While we've seen a lot of her, she rarely speaks in public, with one of the only clips of her voice coming from a now-viral video of a fan asking her out in a clothing store when her relationship with West first went public.

But now, the 30-year-old is setting the record straight on her silence and shows of indecency in a new interview with Interview Magazine.

We should caveat by saying that in the clips, Censori herself doesn't actually speak, but rather, a woman wearing a mask designed to look like her, who's sitting alongside while she maintains a doll-like composure.

It comes as she displays a new art exhibit in Seoul, South Korea, which is a follow-up to her debut BIO POP show. In clips from the new performance, Censori is decked out in a red, latex catsuit, while contortionist clones of the Yeeazy architect bend themselves into furniture used by the artist.

Hand-in-hand, both the interview and performance have received mixed feedback, with some fans admitting they finally understand what she's about, while others criticized the fetishization of women she openly displays.

Here's 3 things we learnt from Bianca Censori (and her clone's) conversation with Interview...

She insists she's not 'trapped'

Censori's wellbeing has been brought into question a number of times over the last few years, with some commentary referring to her scantily-clad looks as a "humiliation ritual".

However, her interview suggests that she's merely formalizing her art through exhibits, despite technically 'performing' in public for a number of years, and says it's a nod to "reclaiming unauthorized clones" rather than a confession of being "trapped".

"The female body isn’t inherently sexual. That’s a cultural overlay", her doppelganger tells the magazine. She notes that her choice to wear a bodysuit for the performance is because it's the closest thing to skin: "What people read into that fetish, control, power, belongs to them."

Backlash doesn't faze her

Despite not being particularly active on social media, it would be near-impossible for Censori not to have seen the backlash against her stunts - which included a nude appearance at the 2025 Grammys.

However, the interview suggests she's "not emotionally invested in" what people think of her online.

"Backlash isn’t a goal, but it is revealing", her masked assistant tells the interviewer. "It shows where cultural sensitivities sit and what people are unable or unwilling to name directly. Bianca’s end goal is self-expression."

She's not entertaining the Kim Kardashian comparisons

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship came shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, and quickly, comparisons between the two women became rife.

From her hair, to her body, to the way she dressed, it seemed that being pitted against each other was about to become their new norm for them both. However, Censori has now shut down any rumours that she's attempting to "look" like her husband's ex-wife.

When asked who she wants to look like, she simply responds: "Myself".

Read Bianca Censori's interview with Interview Magazine in full.

