Tom Brady's 'retirement sand' selling on eBay for $99,000

A pot of Tom Brady's "retirement sand" is up for sale on eBay – and the bidding has already reached a jaw-dropping $99,900 (£82,800).

The sand-in-question is said to be the "exact" spot the NFL star filmed his retirement video uploaded to social media on Wednesday 1 February.

The eBay seller informed diehard Brady fans that only "two samples" were taken on the day of his retirement "just hours after his video was posted online".

"You will be receiving an 8oz mason jar bottled with the exact sand the GOAT Tom Brady made his retirement video on," the eBay listing read.



They went on to say they would be happy to provide video "proof" to those interested.

"Bidding will start at $677 in honor of TB12s Career Touchdowns," they added.

Further listings of the Florida beach sand are also circling online – with some also going for ridiculous amounts of money.

Brady, who already retired once after the 2021 season but returned for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, officially called it a day last week.

"Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away," Brady says in his viral clip. "I'm retiring. For good."

"You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," he joked referencing his announcement last year.

He went on to thank his family, friends, teammates, competitors, and more for supporting him. His Instagram post also included a slideshow of photos that included his children, parents, and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing," Brady added.



