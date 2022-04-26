Pete Davidson will once again hit the big screen this summer in A24’s newest film, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The new movie comes from the same production company that has created various popular films such as Moonlight, Midsommar and Hereditary.

So what does this new Davidson flick have in store for fans? Well, it is said that Bodies, Bodies, Bodies will be a fun mixture of comedy and horror.

The film will be directed by Halina Reijn and follows a group of fake friends who arrive at a remote family mansion for a hurricane party.

Things quickly end up turning horribly awry when the group of wealthy friends start to play a party game that turns deadly. The film releases on August 5 in theaters.

It is described as a ‘hilarious, razor-sharp murder mystery’, and the film already made its grand debut and world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this year.



The cast, aside from Pete Davidson is also just as great with Lee Pace, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott all signing on to take part in the flick.

The reaction to the film has been filled with excitement as the recent Davidson news has caused among fans.

"PETE DAVIDSON IN A SLASHER FILM?! I shall be seated!" wrote one.

“I’m absolutely loving how people are complaining about their slangs and stuff when it clearly says SATIRE movie and they're obviously making fun of Twitter lingo," wrote one person.

“A24 really dominating the horror genre,” wrote another.

Someone else said, “Looks like a gen Z nightmare and I f****g love it."

Kim Kardashian recently spoke about her relationship with Davidson during the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

The 41-year-old said of how they began dating, “Well, I knew him [before SNL] and I saw him at the Met. He knew I was hosting SNL, but it wasn’t announced yet, and so he came up to me and we were talking about SNL"



“He was like, ‘Take my number if you need anything'. And I had gloves on and I couldn't get in my phone with the gloves, and I was like, ‘Oh I have gloves! And I can’t —.’ And he was like, ‘All right cool,’ and walked away.” she added.

