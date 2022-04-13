Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went on a double date with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in West Hollywood, California.

The double date occurred on Monday night, and has made waves online.

Kardashian wore a Canadian tuxedo and black sunglasses paired with some neon green heels, looking happier than ever might we add. Her Saturday Night Live boyfriend instead rocked a casual look and wore a blue “Uncle Paulie’s” hoodie, jeans, and Converse.

Some might recall that Davidson was originally set to join Jeff's Blue Origin flight to space in late March, but the company later announced that he wouldn't be making the trip after all. No specific reason was given, but it's clear that there is no hard feelings on either of their ends.

"Kim and Pete arrived in her Maybach, while Lauren and Jeff had a driver drop them off," an eyewitness told E! News of the outing.

"The foursome dined together for over three hours. They emerged all together, with Kim and Pete leading the way."

The eyewitness added, "Kim and Pete couldn't have looked any happier. Kim was giggling and cuddling up to Pete. She whispered something in his ear and they both laughed. They wrapped their arms around each other all the way to the car. Pete opened the door for Kim and made sure she got in safely."



Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked together in October 2021 after the mogul made her debut appearance on SNL. In March 2022, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Kardashian has spoken out more and more about her sweet relationship with Davidson and has even talked about her favorite thing about being with him.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.