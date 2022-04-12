Kim Kardashian revealed that she felt "a little zing" when she kissed her now-boyfriend, Pete Davidson,for the first on Saturday Night Live in October.

On Tuesday's episode of Dear Media's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast with Amanda Hirsch, the beauty mogul and reality TV star spoke about the initial encounter with the comedian.

"When we kissed, I was just like 'Mmm!' It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing," she said.

"It wasn't anything like a super crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid, and it's nothing, it's just a stage kiss.'"

In the SNL skit, Kardashian made an appearance with Davidson in which he played Aladdin and she played Jasmine. The pair shared their first smooch on the show.

The Skims founder also said that a few days later, she couldn't rid herself of his "BDE (big d**k energy) action" and decided to put herself out there.

She even teased that fans will have to watch The Kardashians" on Hulu to find out who initiated their first date.

The mogul recently revealed that she met Davidson for the first time at the 2021 Met Gala in September and had asked him for some advice on her upcoming hosting endeavor at SNL.

"He was the one cast member that wouldn't sign off to be filmed, and he wasn't there until the day of, so I didn't see him all week during rehearsals, nothing," she said.

Kardashian also noted that Davidson was the only cast member that didn't attend the afterparty because "he doesn't really party."

"I thought about it later, and I was like, 'Damn, he's the only person that didn't come,'" she added.

Between her hosting gig and their date when they held hands on a roller coaster at Knotts Scary Farm, the couple has a private first date at a Beverly Hills Hotel.

"We just chilled, hung out," she said.

When she was asked if she and Davidson would ever get to the PDA intensity of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, she jokingly said that she and Davidson "do it at home" and not in the public eye.

Kardashian and Davidson made their first public appearance as a couple at the premiere of The Kardashians. They didn't walk the red carpet together, but they were spotted walking into the event together hand in hand.

Although The King of Staten Island star may have attended the premiere, he won't be seeing himself on the screen this season.

Kardashian had told Variety, that Davidson wouldn't be on camera, but she will discuss their relationship.

"I have not filmed with him, and I'm not opposed to it," Kardashian said. "It's just not what he does," she said before adding that he wouldn't tell the cameras to go away if an event was happening.

Kardashian became legally single in March 2022 and filed divorce from Kanye Wes (Ye) in February 2021. The former couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The Kardashians is set to premiere onApril 14 on Hulu.

