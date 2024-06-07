Airport staff warn people about old age trick of tying ribbons to luggage

Baggage handlers have warned against an age-old trick that sees travellers tie ribbons to their luggage so it's more identifiable.

Delayed flights and lost luggage are among holidaygoers' fears, with many trying to simplify the airport process with their very own travel hacks.

One of which is tying a ribbon to a suitcase to avoid picking up another identical suitcase at the baggage carousel.

But now, one baggage handler from Dublin Airport has strongly advised against this as it can cause further issues when the bag is being scanned.

"If the bag can’t be scanned automatically, it can end up in manual processing, which could mean your bag doesn’t make it to the flight," John told RSVP Live.

Subsequently, putting your luggage through without added features has a better chance of arriving safely at the destination.

He also suggested removing old stickers from luggage, as this too, can "cause confusion with the scanning process."

John went on to encourage people to place suitcases' wheels up "for less damage," and another little-known tip to avoid being called into security.

"Don’t ever pack Marzipan in your luggage. It has the same density as some explosives so your bag will be removed and you’ll be called from the plane for a bag search," he said.

According to Citizens Advice, if you do find yourself at a loss with luggage, travellers have the "legal right" to claim compensation from the airline whether it's delayed, lost or damaged.

"You only have the right to claim for a problem with cabin baggage if it's the airline's fault," they added.

