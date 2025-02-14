WWE star Triple H appearing at a Senate hearing sends wrestling fans into meltdown

Wrestling fans were quick to spot a surprise cameo from Triple H at the Senate confirmation hearing for Linda McMahon this week - and they couldn't contain their excitement after spotting one of WWE's biggest stars.

The American politician, who is Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education despite having a limited background in education and is instead known as a business executive.

She previously led World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and served on the State Board of Education in Connecticut for about a year.

People were totally taken by surprise when they spotted the pro wrestler sitting behind McMahon during the hearing, with many wrestling fans joking that she bought her own security with her.

McMahon and Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) are related through marriage; he is married to McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie. McMahon introduced her daughter and son-in-law to the Senate.

The sheer absurdity of this family affair entering the realm of politics became a viral moment for WWE fanatics.

“I guess she brought her own security... Wild times,” another person wrote.

“Triple H is currently sitting behind Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as she testifies before the Senate to become the Secretary of Education. America is back,” one viewer posted on X.

Social media users were dumbfounded by the idea of WWE becoming part of US politics.

Continuing with the wrestling jokes, one user quipped: “Okay thank you everyone for joining us today, and wait what's that? OH MY GOD IT'S SHAWN MICHAELS! AND HE'S GOT A STEEL CHAIR!”

“Triple H ready to body slam [Senate Minority leader Chuck] Schumer in Linda McMahon’s hearing,” someone else added.

McMahon could find herself leading a department Trump is actively trying to diminish. The president recently had about closing this department, after recently claiming McMahon should eventually “put herself out of a job".

Trump argued earlier this week that he wants the DoE to be “closed immediately,” and said he believes "the Department of Education's a big con job."

In other Trump-related news, the president attempted to explain how he plans to reduce the price of groceries and he also claimed to have had a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call with Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine.

