Trump's deportation drive 'targeting Democratic cities' slammed online

Donald Trump is facing a fresh wave of criticism online after posting a lengthy message on Truth Social targeting Democrat-led cities as part of a push for mass deportations, a move that has sparked concern and controversy across social media.

In the message, the president praised ICE’s "incredible strength, determination, and courage" before calling for the agency to "expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside."

He continued: "These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center."

It didn't take long for the post to be reshared across X/Twitter, with one calling it "insane".

One person suggested that the post was "too coherent" for Trump to have written by himself: "Trump didn’t write that himself. It’s too coherent. There’s no random capitalization. There’s appropriate punctuation."

Another echoed the sentiment: "First, that wasn't written by Trump. Too coherent. Whoever did write it tried to sound like Trump, but not even LLMs can do that. Second, it's an escalation attack on Democratic strongholds intended to chill voters."

Meanwhile, many more were convinced his lengthy statement was off the back of the embarrassment of his "underwhelming" military parade over the weekend.

"He was embarrassed BIGLY yesterday and now he’s gonna try to take it out on everybody," one wrote, as another quipped: "He's scared. This weekend scared him."

A third reiterated: "Trump is mad his Parade sucked."

On Saturday (14 June), Trump was mercilessly mocked online for his efforts in marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army (which also fell on Flag Day and his 79th birthday).

The parade was said to have cost between $25m and $45m, with around 200,000 expected to attend.

Instead, reports claim the numbers were "nowhere near" and the parade was described as "low energy".

"Overall this was a pretty listless and low-energy parade and crowd. People wearing Trump paraphernalia far outnumbered those wearing Army hats and shirts from what I could see," said The New York Times journalist John Ismay, who was reporting from the event.

