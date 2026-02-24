The Met Gala theme has landed – and fans already have their celebrity predictions

The theme for the Met Gala 2026 has officially been announced – and this time, it's leaving everything to the imagination.

On 4 May, celebrities will head to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with the theme 'Fashion is Art' front of mind.

The co-chairs for the Met Gala were previously announced as Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Members of the Gala Host Committee also feature some familiar faces: Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Serving as this year's lead sponsors for the gala and exhibition, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will also assume the roles of honorary chairs.

The Fashion is Art theme has sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy, sparking wild creativity and bold interpretations. And while attendees are encouraged to "express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history," fans are already chiming in with their Met Gala Monday predictions.

When it comes to artistic dressing and boundary-pushing style, there's only one woman for the job: Lady Gaga.

"If Lady Gaga doesn’t attend the Met Gala this year, it’ll be the BIGGEST missed opportunity. This theme has her name written all over it," one quipped.

Another penned: "Lady Gaga has literally spent her entire career putting art at the forefront of fashion … If there’s ever a Met Gala she needs to attend, it’s this one."

Bold predictions have poured in for Kim Kardashian, thanks (or perhaps no thanks) to her unforgettable 2022 Marilyn Monroe look.

Tyla's 2024 Balmain sand dress has set a new standard.

Excitement is building towards what Doja Cat might be planning.

The same goes for Chappell Roan, who recently turned heads for her sheer Mugler gown at the Grammys.

Meanwhile, Cardi B fans are ready and waiting...

Elsewhere, fans are hoping the men take some daring fashion risks this year.





Let the countdown commence...

