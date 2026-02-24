Snoop Dogg set for first Swansea visit – with a twist

Snoop Dogg, the American rapper and co-owner of Swansea City, has issued a unique request to fans ahead of his inaugural visit to the club: a stadium-wide towel twirl.

The music icon, who holds a minority stake in the Sky Bet Championship side alongside television host Martha Stewart and Croatia international Luka Modric, is set to make his first appearance at the Swansea.com Stadium for Tuesday evening’s fixture against Preston.

He has called upon the sold-out crowd to be in their seats before kick-off, ready to twirl complimentary towels – a common sight in American sports.

Swansea’s official X account shared the message, stating: "@SnoopDogg is asking the Jack Army to join him in a pre-match towel twirl this evening. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 20 minutes before kick-off, and to twirl the towels as Snoop walks on the pitch." The post was accompanied by a short video demonstrating the desired action.

The rapper’s visit, announced last week, has been eagerly anticipated. Speaking on the club’s official website, he expressed his excitement: "I know it has been a long time coming, but I cannot wait to finally make my first visit to Swansea. From the moment we talked about me becoming an owner, I have been looking forward to the chance to be with you all at the Swansea.com Stadium.

"I have heard so many great things about the atmosphere, especially when we play under the lights. When I watched the Wrexham game, where we showed we are the capital of Welsh football, the noise in the stadium sounded incredible even from over 5,000 miles away. I can’t wait to be a part of it."

Known for hits like "Gin and Juice", Snoop Dogg boasts a successful three-decade music career, including topping the UK charts and receiving 16 Grammy nominations. His celebrity status previously saw him make headlines at the Winter Olympics, where he served as an honorary coach for Team USA and a special correspondent for NBC, even requesting a photo with British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds.