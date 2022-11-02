Tumblr is bringing back nudity - and people are very excited.

On Tuesday, the popular micro-blogging website changed its community guidelines to allow nudity but not "sexually explicit content" so long as a user tags the nudity as "mature content."



Tumblr users rejoiced in the policy change, which is a U-turn on a rule the site enacted in December 2018 when they banned "adult content."

The timing of the new guidelines comes opportunely as Elon Musk promises a more free-speech-orientated Twitter. Musk has introduced ideas like allowing users to moderate their own content and allowing any person to receive a blue check mark for $8.

Similarly, Tumblr will allow users to post nudity so long as it's flagged with "Community Labels" so if people want to filter out "mature content" they can do so.

The site notoriously does not allow for verification like Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter- even celebrities have regular accounts.

Tumblr's decision to change its nudity policy may have occurred because the number of users dropped significantly after it banned adult content.

But the timing of the policy change felt significant to some who believe the relaxed rules could incentivize users to switch from using Twitter to using Tumblr.

When Musk purchased Twitter earlier this year, people were quick to announce they would abandon the platform due to its changes. Although some have not stayed true to their word, others are determined to move toward other social media platforms.

